Could the DA retaliate against the IFP?

The Democratic Alliance (DA) may soon find itself going back on the cooperative governance agreement it entered into with the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in Kwa-Zulu Natal.

This after the IFP’s decision to side with the African National Congress (ANC) in the selection of a new mayor for the City of Johannesburg.

DA KZN provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango confirmed this in a recent interview with City Press in which he likened the IFP’s move to bigamy.

“THE IFP has decided to marry itself to the ANC. In any relationship, when your partner decides to be unfaithful and marry themselves to someone else, that inevitably means the end of the relationship.”

The pair have been in this “marriage” since 2016 after they went into the agreement following their respective performance in the 2016 municipal elections.

What began as an agreement to manage seven municipalities has gone down to just four after they lost control of three municipalities in by-elections over the years.

Mncwango went on to blast the IFP’s “trsut us” slogan, adding that the party and its leader, Velenkosini Hlabisa cannot be trusted.

According to Mncwango, Hlabisa had approached him after a sitting with the KZN provincial legislature and assured him that they could count on his party’s support.

IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said that the misunderstanding lies in a miscommunication between the DA’s KZN branch and it’s Joburg office.

According to Hlengwa, the Joburg DA office is only crying foul because they have not spoken to the KZN office and therefore do not understand why things changed.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

