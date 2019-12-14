Malema calls on EFF leadership to establish their own media platforms

Speaking during the second day of the Economic Freedom Fighters’ second national elective conference, titled the National People’s Assembly (NPA) at Nasrec near Soweto, the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters Julius Malema dedicated a large chunk of his address to lambasting the media.

This after his party declared various organizations persona non-grata by banning them from attending this year’s conference.

“The enemy forces will use the media and state institutions to persecute and execute the leadership of the EFF because they realise that our programme will bring about equality and they do not want equality,” said Malema.

He spoke at length about the strength of the banks and how they have become “a law unto themselves” in his eyes in addition to becoming tools used by certain powerful forces to settle scores.

He advocated for the leadership of his party to strengthen “alternative media platforms” in addition to establishing their own platforms that communicate messages that are more favourable to their party.

“Media freedom is guaranteed for genuine media, but those whose proclaimed agenda is to destroy the EFF must be isolated,” said Malema.

“Our constitutional right of association is also a right not associate with representatives of enemy forces,” he added before going on to accuse the local media of being abusive.

“We need seasoned journalists who will not seek to impress their white masters.”

The EFF leader went on to call for a strengthening of the bodies responsible for the self-regulation of the media before calling on the media to enter into a period of introspection about what he believes is their disdain for the EFF.

He shared his belief that the media has been infiltrated by a covertly operating branch of intelligence that is posing as part of the media.

Malema went on to lambaste the SABC for not doing enough to share content from the rest of the continent.

Malema’s address at the second annual national people’s assembly continues.

LIVE STREAM: #EFFNPA2019

