Inside the #EFFNPA2019

The program of day two of the second national elective conference of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) was opened by the party’s National Chairperson Commissar Dali Mpofu who welcomed all the delegates and thanked them for honouring a democratic call to represent their provinces.

Among other guests, the EFF was honoured by the leadership of Kaizer Chiefs Kaizer Motaung, representatives from MTN and Vodacom, president of AMCU Joseph Mathunjwa, representatives from EFF branches from other African countries (Liberia, Malawi, Lesotho, Zimbabwe and Namibia), international ambassadors and business leaders.

As per EFF tradition, attendees sang the national anthem without the Die Stem verse.

“We are not prepared to sing a song that in a language that was used as a form of destruction against our people,” said Mpofu.

Delivering the political report Julius Malema warned fighters against people who are disloyal to the party and only care about a position of power in the organisation.

“Extensive numbers of the EFF, mostly deployed members, are not loyal to the organisation but loyal to the position and we will see them after the elective conference, they will start insulting the organisation when they are not elected,” Malema said.

The red sea of red berets that arrived at Nasrec Expo centre in the same spirit of socialism seemed ready to “consolidate the ground towards socialist power” as per the theme of this year’s gathering.

As abided by the strict rules of the conferenss, fighters were disciplined and attentive during the delivering of the political address by their CIC.

According to Malema, the second national assembly is tasked with giving the organisation a renewed mandate for economic freedom, reflection on the policy perspective of the organisation and a state of the nation that would guide the organisation on their success.

“The EFF was born as a result of injustice and after extensive consultations with ambassadors, was formed under the seeking of what needed to be done after observing the exploitation of workers and the rate of unemployment and many other burning issues,” said Malema.

Malema’s address continues.

