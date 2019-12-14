LIVE STREAM: #EFFNPA2019

Politics 14.12.2019 11:07 am

EFF leader Julius Malema addresses media at Expo Centre, Nasrec, 21 November 2019 ahead of their December conference. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

There have been addresses from Dali Mpofu, Julius Malema and Mandisa Mashego thus far in addition to a performance from gospel artist Dr. Tumi. 

Day two of the Economic Freedom Fighters’ second national elective conference, titled the National People’s Assembly (NPA) is currently at Nasrec near Soweto.

Earlier, EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu reiterated the party’s stance which saw them ban a number of media publications from covering the conference this year.

Shivambu goaded the South African National Editor’s Forum (SANEF) to challenge his party’s decision to make the ban and said he believes they will emerge victorious as the party has the right to association.

According to EWN, Shivambu on Saturday said the EFF considers the Daily Maverick a proxy of a faction in the African National Congress.

