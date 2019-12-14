LIVE STREAM: #EFFNPA2019

Day two of the Economic Freedom Fighters’ second national elective conference, titled the National People’s Assembly (NPA) is currently at Nasrec near Soweto.

There have been addresses from Dali Mpofu, Julius Malema and Mandisa Mashego thus far in addition to a performance from gospel artist Dr. Tumi.

Earlier, EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu reiterated the party’s stance which saw them ban a number of media publications from covering the conference this year.

Shivambu goaded the South African National Editor’s Forum (SANEF) to challenge his party’s decision to make the ban and said he believes they will emerge victorious as the party has the right to association.

According to EWN, Shivambu on Saturday said the EFF considers the Daily Maverick a proxy of a faction in the African National Congress.

READ NEXT: EFF must not ‘punish’ journalists for reporting on their ‘alleged corruption and theft’ – Sanef

(Compiled by: Kaunda Selisho)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.