Crime

Convicted killer handed six life terms for murder, rape

News24 Wire
Picture: iStock

The suspect was linked to 22 cases of murder, attempted murder, rape, armed robbery and housebreaking through DNA.

A convicted killer and rapist has been handed six life sentences and a further 146 years imprisonment in the Scottburgh High Court, in KwaZulu-Natal.

Nkosinathi Alpeos Ngcobo, 32, was sentenced on Thursday for charges that include murder, rape, attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

In 2017, Ngcobo was arrested by Mehlomnyama detectives for double murder and rape. At the time, the state prosecutor declined to prosecute and opted to hold an inquest.

A year later, Ngcobo was arrested again on an armed robbery charge.

“His legal team attempted to have the charges withdrawn based on a technicality, however, the local magistrate court refused and offered the investigating team three days to collect evidence for a bail application,” said KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo.

“A multi-disciplinary task team consisting of the Hawks Port Shepstone Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Port Shepstone Cluster Detectives, Port Shepstone War Room, Mehlomnyama Detectives and Forensic Science Laboratory set out on an exhaustive investigation”.

Ngcobo was linked to 22 cases of murder, attempted murder, rape, armed robbery and housebreaking through DNA in Mehlomnyama, Port Shepstone, Southport and Benoni.

