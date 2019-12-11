Ramaphosa says sabotage killed Eskom’s power

Speaking during the long-awaited media briefing he hosted following his visit to Eskom HQ Megawatt Park, President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that the loss in energy generation capacity recently suffered by the power utility was allegedly due to acts of sabotage.

Ramaphosa also acknowledged that it was not the only contributor to the utility’s ability to generate power, since wet coal also played its part along with other breakdowns and system issues.

About 2,000MW of loss was due to the alleged sabotage, he said, which amounts to about two stages of load shedding.

He said “someone” switched off instruments they shouldn’t have, resulting in power loss. He added that the SA Police Service and intelligence services would need to probe what actually happened.

The president added that the festive season leave of all key senior managers had been cancelled until the crisis could be resolved, but he promised there would be no load shedding over Christmas.

The country has once again been battling load shedding that has been at level 4 for the most part with a brief escalation to level 6 on Monday evening.

Ramaphosa addressed a number the questions posed to him about this before promising that by next year unit 1 of Medupi will “come on stream” and be able to ease the strain on the overall system’s energy generation capacity.

The press briefing can be watched in full below.

