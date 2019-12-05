Malema says Ramaphosa’s legacy will be selling SA’s assets ‘to his white friends’

EFF leader Julius Malema has said President Cyril Ramaphosa’s legacy will be selling the country’s assets “to his white friends”.

Malema was on Thursday commenting on struggling national airline South African Airways (SAA) being placed under business rescue.

Late on Wednesday, Ramaphosa ordered that SAA be placed in urgent business rescue.

“There is something going on there at SAA. You can see that the hyenas have been around that SAA, they want to capture it and that moment has come.

“It will be a sad day if SAA is going to be sold under President Ramaphosa, that is what he will be remembered for, that he came into power and sold the people’s asset to his friends,” Malema said.

He added that not only SAA would be put up for sale but other state-owned enterprises would follow suit, including Denel, Airports Company South Africa, and embattled power utility Eskom

“Every little thing that we have as South Africans which we are proud of, this man is going to sell them to his white friends and that will be his legacy,” Malema said.

Malema made the comments during a radio interview on PowerFM this morning.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

