SAA international flights to resume

Travellers queue for reimbursement for their flights, 15 November 2019. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The embattled airline says it is trying to ‘re-accommodate as many passengers as possible’.

South African Airways (SAA) will resume international flights from Sunday. 

Domestic flights however remain cancelled until Monday.

eNCA reports that the airline is working to “re-accommodate as many passengers as possible,” according to SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali. 

The embattled airline held its first round of talks with unions and the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) on Saturday, but failed to come to an agreement. 

However, he said that a new date would be set to “continue with negotiations”. 

Talks with management deadlocked after they failed to agree on wage hikes, prompting unions to press on with their threats.

SAA is offering a 5.9 percent pay rise, while unions are demanding an eight percent across-the-board hike and a three-year guarantee of job security.

“Our efforts are focused on finding solutions that accommodate the employee demands, safeguard the business and return operations to normal,” said SAA acting general manager Martin Kemp.

“We are exploring all possible avenues.”

