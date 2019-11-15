DA calls decision to appoint Bathabile Dlamini at public entity ‘illogical’ and ‘ridiculous’

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has said President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration was determined to impose former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini on the nation, despite public outcry.

Dlamini has been appointed as chairperson of the interim board of the public entity the social housing regulatory authority (SHRA).

The DA described Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s decision to appoint Dlamini as being “illogical and frankly ridiculous”.

DA member of parliament Emma Louise Powell said: “It is completely illogical that anyone would see Dlamini fit to hold any sort of public office when her record is riddled with ineptitude, scandal, alleged corruption and callousness related to the interests of the poor and vulnerable.”

Powell accused “the Ramaphosa-administration” of not being serious about the interests of South Africans.

“Why else would they continue to relentlessly impose Bathabile Dlamini on the people of South Africa despite the continued uproar over her holding public office? The New Dawn is indeed an era of awarding bad behaviour and incompetence,” Powell said.

The Constitutional Court in the past indicated that Dlamini’s conduct during the social grants debacle in 2017 was reckless and grossly negligent. Furthermore, an inquiry into her conduct revealed that Dlamini had misled the court to protect herself from the consequences of her behaviour, Powell said.

Powell further said Dlamini had a host of cases she must answer for, including:

The perjury charges brought against her at the Johannesburg Central Police Station on October 3 2018;

Criminal charges at the Cape Town Central Police Station after she claimed that she was aware of wives of ANC members who were allegedly involved in dubious relationships with Cash Paymaster Services; and

A Constitutional Court judgment requested the National Prosecuting Authority consider prosecuting Dlamini for lying under oath.

“First, Dlamini failed to serve the poor and vulnerable during her time at the department of social development. Then she failed to protect our women and children during her time at the department of women. Now, she is tasked with overseeing and ensuring that the destitute have dignified access to housing.

“The DA will be exploring all our available avenues to oppose Dlamini’s appointment to the SHRA’s interim board.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

