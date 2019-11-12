SAA condemned for informing workers of retrenchments through media statement

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) have condemned South African Airways (SAA) for informing workers of its intention to restructure and retrench workers through a media statement.

In a joint statement on Tuesday, the two unions said on Monday the management of SAA issued a media release where they claimed that acting GCEO “Zuks Ramasia has commenced a consultation process with all employees in line with section 189 of the Labour Relations Act”.

“We can state categorically for the record that no such consultation process ever took place,” the statement by the unions reads.

Numsa and Sacca said workers at the national airline were informed through a media statement of SAA’s intention of a restructure that could affect 944 employees.

The unions said they had been in wage talks with the management of the airline, with the last meeting convening on Monday which was for discussing wage increases.

“We have placed our demands on the table and SAA is unwilling to consider our demands because they claim they do not have money.”

According to Numsa and Sacca, pilots at SAA recently received a 5.9% wage increase because of an agreement they have signed with the airline.

“But our demands for an increase for an 8% have been denied. This is why we are questioning the timing of this announcement. It is a veiled threat to get workers to drop their demands for wage increases and for the removal of the SAA board. They want to strike fear into the hearts of our members. We condemn the management with the contempt they deserve,” the statement reads.

The unions said they also raised the issue of SAA paying millions for forensic investigations with no action taken on the outcomes.

“We want to know why management has been refusing to implement the findings of the Open Waters report into SAAT and the Ernst and Young report, as well as other forensic investigations into corruption at SAA. At the meeting, they were unable to explain why senior executives named in these various forensic reports have not been suspended in line with the recommendations made in the report.”

The unions questioned the basis on which SAA management intended to restructure when the organisational redesign had not been completed.

“They cannot embark on section 189 without having first completed this process.”

The unions accused SAA management of intending to “run away from holding” senior executives at the airline accountable for corruption and theft.

“It is clear the board wants to protect certain high ranking managers for actively destroying the airline after years of systematic looting at the national carrier.”

Numsa and Sacca called for the SAA board “to be scrapped”, saying it was “not fit to run the airline”.

“In the meantime, we will be preparing workers for the mother of all strikes at SAA at all its operations nationally. We have already received a strike certificate and we have concluded the balloting process.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

