News Update 9.11.2019 11:29 am

WATCH: Xolani Gwala’s official provincial funeral

Citizen reporter
WATCH: Xolani Gwala’s official provincial funeral

Flowers and candles are pictured at the Memorial for radio personality Xolani Gwala at the Our Lady of Lourdes Rivonia Catholic Church, Rivonia, 5 November 2019. Gwala died at the age of 44 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Friends, family and colleagues have gathered in his hometown to pay their final respects.

A week after his passing, veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala is finally being laid to rest in an official provincial funeral in his hometown of Impendle in KwaZulu-Natal.

The 44-year-old died last Friday after a lengthy battle with colon cancer.

His body arrived at the family home on Saturday morning after being picked up by his brother in Johannesburg this past week.

EWN reports that on Friday President Cyril Ramaphosa also ordered that the national flags be flown at half-mast in KwaZulu-Natal until Gwala is buried.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Ramaphosa declares special provincial funeral for Xolani Gwala 8.11.2019
WATCH: Women grow their moustaches for Movember 7.11.2019
WATCH: A fitting send-off for legendary broadcaster Xolani Gwala 7.11.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition