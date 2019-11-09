WATCH: Xolani Gwala’s official provincial funeral

A week after his passing, veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala is finally being laid to rest in an official provincial funeral in his hometown of Impendle in KwaZulu-Natal.
The 44-year-old died last Friday after a lengthy battle with colon cancer.
His body arrived at the family home on Saturday morning after being picked up by his brother in Johannesburg this past week.
EWN reports that on Friday President Cyril Ramaphosa also ordered that the national flags be flown at half-mast in KwaZulu-Natal until Gwala is buried.
