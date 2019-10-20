AKA allegedly owes Sars more than R350k

Rapper Kiernan Forbes, aka AKA, reportedly owes the South African Revenue Service (Sars) R355 676.98, Sunday World reveals.

According to the publication, Sars was permitted to attach assets belonging to AKA at the Johannesburg High Court last Wednesday, after failing to settle a massive unpaid income tax bill.

Assets rumoured to be confiscated for Sars to get their money back includes two BMWs and two mansions.

It is further reported that the rapper failed to respond to a final letter of demand allegedly sent to him on August 10 by Sars lawyers. In the letter, which Sunday World has seen, Sars advises AKA to make payment instalments to it, if he is not presently able to foot the entire bill.

In 2017, City Press reported that AKA owed his previous record label, Vth Season at least R650 000.

AKA’s lawyer at the time, Oupa Baloyi told the paper that the rapper’s previous management was responsible for the money owing to Sars, and that it had accumulated over the years.

However, the rapper’s former manager, Raphael Benza slammed the claims made by Baloyi, saying it was the responsibility of an artist to pay tax on their personal income. “I advised Kiernan regularly to pay Sars and he told me he was paying,” said Benza.

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.