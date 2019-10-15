MaNtuli says she isn’t allowed in Nkandla and Zuma no longer supports her financially

The estranged wife of former president Jacob Zuma, Nompumelelo Ntuli-Zuma, has reportedly said that she is no longer allowed in Nkandla and the former president no longer supports her financially.

This after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) made the decision not to prosecute Ntuli-Zuma in September due to an apparent total lack of evidence in the allegations of Zuma’s poisoning.

Ntuli-Zuma has since said she would be suing the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Hawks for “malicious prosecution” after she was accused of involvement in a plot to poison her husband, in what her lawyers said was a charge brought without any real evidence.

The allegations against Ntuli-Zuma that she was involved in a plot to poison Zuma led to her banishment from the former president’s home in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal.

IOL reports that Ntuli-Zuma spoke of the difficulties she has had to endure since the allegations surfaced during an interview on news channel Newzroom Afrika.

She reportedly said that she had been subjected to a lie detector test and that it had been five years of hell.

Ntuli-Zuma reportedly said she had asked to go back to Nkandla but an official of former state security minister David Mahlobo reportedly said she was no longer allowed at the homestead.

“I felt abused and betrayed all these years,” Ntuli-Zuma was quoted as saying.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu.)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.