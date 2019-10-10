Life was better during Dudu Myeni’s tenure, says SA Cabin Crew Association

The South African Cabin Crew Association (SACCA) reportedly said South African Airways (SAA) was much better during former chairperson Dudu Myeni’s tenure.

IOL reported that the SACCA further said Myeni had been made a scapegoat for past failures at SAA.

SACCA secretary-general Mpho Moikangoa alleged that the incumbent acting board chair Thandeka Mgoduso allegedly interfered in SAA operational matters and had a hand in the improper awarding of a tender to a company called 21st Century.

Moikangoa told the publication that this had been raised with Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan, however, nothing had been done and the alleged awarding of the tender had been overlooked.

Another allegation made by Moikangoa was that Gordhan, the South African Airways Pilots Association (SAAPA), and the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) were working together against Myeni.

Moikangoa was quoted as saying that Myeni knew what she was doing and had been clear on policies and transformation.

“In Dudu’s time (as board chairperson), there was proper structure and respect for stakeholders, the unions were respected. There’s nothing there now. You write to the current board today and they don’t respond to you,” Moikangoa was quoted as saying.

Moikangoa said it was not possible that Myeni could singlehandedly bring SAA to it knees as she did not wield that much power.

He said many of the wrongdoings done during Myeni’s time occurred because the board at that time did not support her.

Myeni was being blamed for the challenges at SAA even though a lot of money was lost during the tenures of former chairs, namely, Andrew Coleman, Saki Macozoma and Cheryl Carolus, Moikangoa said.

Moikangoa was quoted as saying past problems at SAA should be acted on “and not only start with Myeni”.

“People must not be fork-tongued,” Moikangoa said.

Moikangoa also alleged that Gordhan gave the SAAPA more time compared to the SACCA which he allegedly shunned.

He alleged that Gordhan had met with the SACCA once while he had met other unions a number of times. He further said the minister was now refusing to meet with SACCA.

He accused Gordhan of being dismissive and refusing to “engage” with SACCA.

The publication reported that SAA and the department of public enterprises had not responded by the time of publication.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu.)

