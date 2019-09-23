In pictures and videos: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle arrive in SA

Prince Harry, Meghan and their son have finally graced the coastal city of Cape Town for the first leg of their 10-day southern Africa trip.

The tour will begin with an education workshop in one of Cape Town’s townships — areas crippled by gang violence that sit just miles from the city’s stunning beaches and rolling vineyards.

They will then visit District Six museum, a memorial to the forced relocation of some 60,000 non-white residents from the city centre during apartheid.

Harry, who has travelled widely across Africa, jointly founded the charity Sentebale in 2006, to help support children affected by HIV, after spending a gap year in Lesotho.

For some in South Africa, the presence of Meghan — a mixed-race American descended from slaves on her mother’s side — could make this royal visit particularly special.

Baby Archie, at less than five months old, is now one of the youngest royals to take part in an official visit.

The trip will also mark Archie’s first major public appearance since his birth in May.

Check out some of the pictures and videos shared on social media:

Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, arrive in Cape Town – they will visit Nyanga Township laterhttps://t.co/VN7gourPen pic.twitter.com/KIKmMynoRK — Derek Momodu (@DelMody) September 23, 2019

Day 1 of #SussexRoyalTour is here! Harry, Meghan and Archie have safely touched down in Cape Town and later today will: — Visit a township which teaches children about their rights, self-awareness and safety, and provides female empowerment training to girls in the community. pic.twitter.com/pTd5OMnps8 — Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 23, 2019

Arriving to music and dance at Cape Town’s Nyanga Township ahead of Harry and Meghan’s #SussexRoyalTour first engagement (and traditional welcome!)???????? pic.twitter.com/UD34RkdU0S — Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 23, 2019

High spirits all around as we await the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join our children and community in celebration, today in Nyanga ???????????????? #SussexRoyalTour @queenscomtrust pic.twitter.com/pl4QdH68H3 — The Justice Desk (@TheJusticeDesk) September 23, 2019

