South Africa 23.9.2019 01:05 pm

In pictures and videos: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle arrive in SA

AFP and Citizen reporter
In pictures and videos: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle arrive in SA

Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (L) and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (R) make their way in a horse drawn carriage to Horseguards parade ahead of the Queen's Birthday Parade, 'Trooping the Colour', in London on June 8, 2019. - The ceremony of Trooping the Colour is believed to have first been performed during the reign of King Charles II. Since 1748, the Trooping of the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign. Over 1400 parading soldiers, almost 300 horses and 400 musicians take part in the event. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP)

The trip will also mark Archie’s first major public appearance since his birth in May.

Prince Harry, Meghan and their son have finally graced the coastal city of Cape Town for the first leg of their 10-day southern Africa trip.

The tour will begin with an education workshop in one of Cape Town’s townships — areas crippled by gang violence that sit just miles from the city’s stunning beaches and rolling vineyards.

They will then visit District Six museum, a memorial to the forced relocation of some 60,000 non-white residents from the city centre during apartheid.

Harry, who has travelled widely across Africa, jointly founded the charity Sentebale in 2006, to help support children affected by HIV, after spending a gap year in Lesotho.

For some in South Africa, the presence of Meghan — a mixed-race American descended from slaves on her mother’s side — could make this royal visit particularly special.

Baby Archie, at less than five months old, is now one of the youngest royals to take part in an official visit.

The trip will also mark Archie’s first major public appearance since his birth in May.

Check out some of the pictures and videos shared on social media:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
First royal family trip for Harry and Meghan kicks off in SA today 23.9.2019
With Prince Harry and Meghan’s help this SA charity will give 152K meals to needy children 20.9.2019
Meghan Markle is launching a fashion line for charity 31.7.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition