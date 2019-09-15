Special Presidential Envoys to deliver messages of solidarity across Africa

On the same day that President Cyril Ramaphosa was booed at as he addressed mourners at Robert Mugabe’s state funeral in Harare, a team of Special Envoys appointed by him embarked on their assignment and departed South Africa to deliver messages of solidarity to several heads of state and government across Africa.

According to a statement issued by the presidency, the team comprises of Mr Jeff Radebe, Ambassador Kingsley Mmabolo and Dr. Khulu Mbatha and they will visit countries such as Nigeria, Niger, Ghana, Senegal, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia.

“The Special Envoys will deliver a message from President Ramaphosa regarding the incidents of violence that recently erupted in some parts South Africa, which have manifested in attacks on foreign nationals and destruction of property,” said the presidency.

“The Special Envoys are tasked with reassuring fellow African countries that South Africa is committed to the ideals of pan-African unity and solidarity. The Special Envoys will also reaffirm South Africa’s commitment to the rule of law.”

The team will also brief governments in the identified African countries about the steps that the South African government is taking to bring a stop to the attacks and to hold the perpetrators to account as Ramaphosa promised in his address at the funeral service.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

