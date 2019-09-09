Our World 9.9.2019 06:30 am

Plan to shut down Sandton in protest over gender-based and xenophobic violence

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
epa07819465 Tens of thousands protest outside parliament against gender based violence following a week of brutal murders of young South African women in Cape Town, South Africa, 05 September 2019. The protestors demanded the South African government clamp down on gender based violence. President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke to the crowd and promised more stringent measure against those convicted of rape and sexual violence. University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana was brutally raped and murdered inside the Clareinch Post Office by a post office worker earlier in the week sparking a national outcry and rolling protests in the wake of her death. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Activist Lindelwa Nxumalo says it is time government and business take meaningful and decisive action.

Government and business have to listen this time, a grouping has said, after announcing their planned shutdown of the JSE in Sandton.

A consortium of 70 advocacy groups is hoping to bank on the momentum of the national outcry against violence perpetrated by men on women, as well as by South Africans on foreign nationals, in light of recent events.

Women’s Rights Coordinator for Action Aid Lindelwa Nxumalo said while the “conversation was not new”, it was time government and business used the tragic killing of 19-year-old Uyinene Mrwetyana to take meaningful and decisive action against these social ills.

This, coupled with the rising threat of xenophobic violence, meant it was finally time to put action to words, she said.

For Nxumalo, the struggles faced by immigrants and those faced by women were all stemming from the same underlying socio-economic ills.

Several areas around Gauteng were affected by ongoing acts of vandalism, assault and murder.

In a statement sent out by the movement, women were being called to action to “join in the disruption of the South African business day by taking a stand to shut down a central economic point, Sandton”.

The group asked that all Sandton businesses close their doors and join the march this Friday.

