Plan to shut down Sandton in protest over gender-based and xenophobic violence

Government and business have to listen this time, a grouping has said, after announcing their planned shutdown of the JSE in Sandton.

A consortium of 70 advocacy groups is hoping to bank on the momentum of the national outcry against violence perpetrated by men on women, as well as by South Africans on foreign nationals, in light of recent events.

Women’s Rights Coordinator for Action Aid Lindelwa Nxumalo said while the “conversation was not new”, it was time government and business used the tragic killing of 19-year-old Uyinene Mrwetyana to take meaningful and decisive action against these social ills.

This, coupled with the rising threat of xenophobic violence, meant it was finally time to put action to words, she said.

For Nxumalo, the struggles faced by immigrants and those faced by women were all stemming from the same underlying socio-economic ills.

Several areas around Gauteng were affected by ongoing acts of vandalism, assault and murder.

In a statement sent out by the movement, women were being called to action to “join in the disruption of the South African business day by taking a stand to shut down a central economic point, Sandton”.

The group asked that all Sandton businesses close their doors and join the march this Friday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.