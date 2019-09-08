Bathabile Dlamini says women are treated as statistics, not humans – report

The president of the ANC Women’s League reportedly said women are treated as statistics and not as humans.

Dlamini was reportedly speaking at the funeral of the four children who were allegedly killed by hanging by Durban man Sibusiso Mpungose on Tuesday.

Mpungose was arrested on Wednesday after he went on the run from police.

Three of the children were Mpungose’s, while a 16-year-old girl was from his wife Xoli’s previous relationship. The other three children are aged four, six and 10.

News24 reported that Dlamini said women have had it with the inhuman murders and gender-based violence, adding that when women call for the reinstatement of the death penalty, they are viewed as being cruel.

Dlamini said fathers at home had taught young men and normalised the cursing and swearing at women.

She was quoted as saying that women end up finding violations to them as normal because fathers repeatedly “violate and apologise”.

“Men who rape our kids are not men, they are cowards,” Dlamini was quoted as saying.

Dlamini said women are being encouraged to speak out on abuse while men are the problem.

The ANC leader said men should also speak out and make it clear “what their problem is”.

Dlamini called for unity among women in the fight against gender-based violence and act against the scourge.

“Men must stand up and say ‘enough is enough’ not us,” she was quoted as saying.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

