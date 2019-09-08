KZN police arrest suspect for alleged incitement to attack foreign nationals

Swift action by police officers in Himeville, KZN, has led to the arrest of a 27-year-old suspect for threatening and inciting attacks on foreign nationals in Underberg.

KZN police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele said it is alleged that on 6 September 2019, more than 20 foreign nationals operating businesses in Underberg reported to police that there was a post on Facebook inciting the Underberg community to attack all foreign nationals and their businesses in the area. The post mentioned the names of the businesses that should be attacked.

A case of intimidation and incitement to commit public violence was opened at the Himeville police station for investigation, Mbele said.

“Police immediately commenced with their investigation which led to the arrest of the suspect at his place of work at a farm in Underberg. He was taken to the Himeville police station for detention. His electronic devices were seized for further investigation. He will appear in the Underberg Magistrates Court soon.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

