King Zwelithini promises to address xenophobic violence – report

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini reported promised to address the recent xenophobic violence that rocked the city of Johannesburg.

TimesLive reports that the king vowed to address the violence when he was speaking to Zulu maidens during the annual reed dance on Saturday.

King Zwelithini reportedly said he had received a number of calls asking for his comment on the recent xenophobic violence.

The king was quoted as saying that some of the calls had come from people who had sworn at him a couple of years ago and had accused him of being the cause of violence.

The king was further quoted as saying that when he goes to Johannesburg the city would be at a standstill and quiet.

“Can the violent people please give us a break because we know violence and what it has done to the nation?” the king said.

King Zwelithini reportedly said he has a programme that will bring peace and unity, which starts with the Zulu nation.

The king reportedly called for his people to be unified and to be cautious of divide and rule tactics which had been used by colonisers.

“This is the same thing that is happening today, disguised as xenophobia,” he was quoted as saying.

