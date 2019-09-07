South Africa 7.9.2019 05:20 pm

Maidens march against Google’s censorship of pictures of bare-breasted young girls – report

Citizen reporter
Picture for illustrative purposes only. A maiden partakes in the annual Reed Dance on August 31, 2015 at the Enyokeni Royal Palace in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: File Photo by Gallo Images

A cultural activist says Google can’t dictate that they must stop posting pictures or how maidens must celebrate their culture.

A group of Zulu maidens at this year’s Umkhosi woMhlanga reportedly marched against Google’s censorship of pictures of bare-breasted young girls attending the reed dance.

TimesLive reported that the maidens called on Google to refrain from taking down pictures from the internet of bare-breasted young girls attending the reed dance.

The maidens were on Saturday attending the annual reed dance in KZN.

The publication reported that the overseer of the group, cultural activist Nomagugu Ngobese said societies from the west and the search engine should respect how Zulu maidens pride themselves of their culture.

Ngobese was quoted as saying that the march was intended to express their feelings on the discrimination of their cultural rights.

“They can’t come and dictate to us that we must stop posting our pictures or how we must celebrate our culture,” Ngobese was quoted as saying.

