Maidens march against Google’s censorship of pictures of bare-breasted young girls – report

A group of Zulu maidens at this year’s Umkhosi woMhlanga reportedly marched against Google’s censorship of pictures of bare-breasted young girls attending the reed dance.

TimesLive reported that the maidens called on Google to refrain from taking down pictures from the internet of bare-breasted young girls attending the reed dance.

The maidens were on Saturday attending the annual reed dance in KZN.

The publication reported that the overseer of the group, cultural activist Nomagugu Ngobese said societies from the west and the search engine should respect how Zulu maidens pride themselves of their culture.

Ngobese was quoted as saying that the march was intended to express their feelings on the discrimination of their cultural rights.

“They can’t come and dictate to us that we must stop posting our pictures or how we must celebrate our culture,” Ngobese was quoted as saying.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.