Police say message announcing attack on foreign nationals on Monday ‘a hoax’

The police have said that a message circulating on social media purported to be an announcement from taxi drivers that on September 9, which is Monday, they will institute an attack on foreign nationals, is a hoax.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the message is fake and “misinformation” distributed by irresponsible people which should not cause alarm.

Following recent unrest in Pretoria, Naidoo said the police have had discussions with taxi associations in the city, including the mayor’s office, and an agreement has been reached.

The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) condemned calls in its name for foreign nationals to be attacked.

Santaco spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa said the organisation condemns in the strongest terms efforts or attempts to call for attacks on foreign nationals using its name.

Molelekwa said the council understands the argument that had been advanced by taxi drivers in Tshwane regarding drugs, however, he said Santaco in the city and the municipality have found a way to address this matter, which national Santaco endorses.

The taxi operators in Tshwane had last week targeted and accosted alleged drug dealers, who were foreign nationals.

Molelekwa called on Santaco structures across the country to be vigilant of attempts to destabilise its structures and the taxi industry.

He said taxi drivers involved in such attacks should immediately be disciplined to ensure there is stability.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.