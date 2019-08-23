Solidarity urgently instructs sheriff to seize Brian Molefe’s property

Trade union Solidarity said in a statement on Friday that its legal team had given the sheriff urgent instruction to proceed with the seizure of former Eskom chief executive Brian Molefe’s property, to pay Solidarity’s outstanding legal costs of about R600,000 owed to it in terms of a court order.

This comes after Molefe had made payment of only R100,000 within the period of seven days Solidarity had given him to do so.

The union said it was for this reason that it instructed the sheriff to proceed with seizing Molefe’s goods at his property in Cornwall Estate, Pretoria. The goods would then be sold at a public auction until Molefe’s debt to Solidarity was settled.

“Solidarity will not let up until Molefe has paid every penny. These purposeful steps serve as warning to other tax plunderers. Their days of lawlessness are numbered,” said Anton van der Bijl, head of Solidarity’s Legal Services.

Earlier this month Molefe tried in the Constitutional Court to have the cost order against him set aside, but he failed.

The union said the Eskom Pension Fund also informed it that if they did not receive the about R10 million still owed to them, they would take vigorous legal steps to recover the money from Molefe.

Solidarity is also still waiting for the National Prosecuting Authority’s confirmation that they would go ahead with the prosecution of Molefe, the statement further reads.

“Should they fail to do so, Solidarity will employ Adv Gerrie Nel of AfriForum to prosecute Molefe privately.”

According to Van der Bijl, the Molefe case is just the beginning.

“It is all about accountability. Tax plunderers will now be forced to their knees to pay the price for their lawlessness. It is not government money that is being wasted recklessly. It is every South African taxpayer’s hard-earned tax money; therefore, we will continue to fight for justice,” said Van der Bijl.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.