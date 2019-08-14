South Africa 14.8.2019 02:46 pm

Retail sales increased by 2.4% year on year in June – Stats SA

Citizen reporter
Picture: Moneyweb

The agency says food and beverage store sales dropped by 0.1% and hardware, paint and glass sales declined by 0.7%.

South African retail sales increased by 2.4% in June 2019 compared with June 2018, Stats South Africa (Stats SA) said on Wednesday.

Retailers in clothing and textiles were the main drivers of the growth, recording a sales increase of 4.8%, said Stats SA.

Retailers classified in the miscellaneous group referred to as all other retailers also made a notable positive contribution to the increase, climbing by 5.7%, the statistics agency said.

Other retailers that registered positive growth in June included household furniture and appliances (5.2%); pharmaceuticals, medical goods and cosmetics (1.5%); and general dealers up by 1.2%, StatsSA said.

Food and beverage store sales were slightly lower, dropping by 0.1%, hardware, paint and glass sales declined by 0.7%, Stats SA said.

