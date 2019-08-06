 IFP shocked by MEC’s encouragement of corporal punishment

The IFP in KZN said it was shocked that MEC for arts and culture, sport and recreation Hlengiwe Mavimbela reportedly encouraged parents to implement corporal punishment.

IFP member of the KZN legislature Mntomuhle Khawula said in a statement on Tuesday that Mavimbela reportedly made the comments at the weekend at Umkhosi Wesivivane in Nongoma.

The MEC is reported to have encouraged parents to implement corporal punishment.

“To our knowledge, this is against the law. It is shocking that a provincial member of government can take the podium at a government function and encourage law-abiding citizens of the country to break the law. If the MEC has issues with the policy of government, which is ANC policy anyway, a political party that has put her in government, she should rather take this up with her political party through the correct channels of engagement within her party,” Khawula said.

Khawula said the national and provincial departments of education are currently facing “a major challenge of violence and assault” at schools, with both learners and teachers being victims.

“There are pending court cases relating to these incidents of violence in our schools. Hence, for an MEC to launch attacks to children by their parents and guardians with these kinds of unbecoming behaviours hanging over the communities is uncalled for.

“The IFP is a strong believer to the values of family life and strong families. The IFP was founded on the bases of the principles of respect and Ubuntu, to the extent that, during the days of the erstwhile KwaZulu government, the values of Ubuntu became a non-examination subject in the schools in KwaZulu. The IFP will, therefore, support all the measures aimed at creating strong families and respect in our communities. But these must not be to the detriment of respect for the laws of the country.

“In conclusion, the IFP is calling for the MEC to apologise and withdraw her words, failing which, the premier of the province must reign in and take the necessary steps to call his MEC to order.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

