South Africa 3.8.2019 07:44 pm

Woman’s body found on Table Mountain

News24 Wire

Police say a post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Police in the Western Cape have opened an inquest docket following the discovery of a woman’s body on Table Mountain, spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed on Saturday.

The discovery was made on Friday afternoon.

The unidentified woman, according to Rwexana, was in her mid-30s.

“A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death,” said Rwexana.

According to IOL, the body is believed to be that of a 32-year-old Varsity College lecturer who was last seen leaving her Newlands home at 13:30 on Wednesday.

Western Cape Gangwatch posted on social media yesterday afternoon that her body had been found at the bottom of a steep cliff at Platteklip Gorge on Table Mountain, the publication reported.

According to EWN, “the deceased has not yet been identified, but it’s believed to be a missing Newlands woman who was last seen alive on Wednesday”.

– News24 Wire

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Deflation hits upmarket Cape Town house prices 11.6.2019
Hikers attacked by four men on Table Mountain 4.10.2018
WATCH: Unexpected snowfall on Table Mountain! 20.9.2018




today in print

Read Today's edition