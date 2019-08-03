Woman’s body found on Table Mountain

Police in the Western Cape have opened an inquest docket following the discovery of a woman’s body on Table Mountain, spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed on Saturday.

The discovery was made on Friday afternoon.

The unidentified woman, according to Rwexana, was in her mid-30s.

“A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death,” said Rwexana.

According to IOL, the body is believed to be that of a 32-year-old Varsity College lecturer who was last seen leaving her Newlands home at 13:30 on Wednesday.

Western Cape Gangwatch posted on social media yesterday afternoon that her body had been found at the bottom of a steep cliff at Platteklip Gorge on Table Mountain, the publication reported.

According to EWN, “the deceased has not yet been identified, but it’s believed to be a missing Newlands woman who was last seen alive on Wednesday”.

