IEC appoints new chief executive for party funding unit

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) announced on Thursday that it had appointed a new chief executive for its party funding unit, George Mahlangu.

The commission said Mahlangu would join the organisation from Thursday, August 1.

“Mahlangu is a seasoned financial expert having served as a chief financial officer (CFO) in the private and public sectors for many years. He previously served as CFO at Gauteng’s department of health from 2014 to 2017 and the department of local government from 2006 to 2010 and before that was CFO at the National Youth Commission from 2002 to 2006,” the commission said in a statement on Thursday.

Mahlangu also worked in the private sector where he was most recently Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a transport company, the commission added.

“He is qualified with both an LLB and a Bcomp (Honours) which provide him with an ideal blend of legal and financial knowledge to fill this important new role as head of the new party funding unit.

“Mr Mahlangu will operate at the level of a deputy chief electoral officer and report directly to the chief electoral officer, Sy Mamabolo,” the statement reads.

The IEC said Mahlangu’s appointment was a critical step in the on-going preparations to implement the Political Party Funding Act (Act 6 of 2018) as soon as possible.

Over two days, the IEC will hold public hearings into the draft regulations for party funding in Cape Town.

The hearings follow the publication of draft regulations for comment between 1 and 21 March 2019 during which more than 4 300 written submissions were received.

“As chief executive responsible for party funding, Mr Mahlangu will oversee the management of the Represented Political Parties’ Fund, the establishment of a new Multiparty Democracy Fund and the implementation of a disclosure framework through which political parties and donors must disclose donations above a threshold to the Electoral Commission.

Mahlangu said he was humbled and excited by the challenge of establishing a completely new unit within the IEC which would oversee compliance with the new legislative and regulatory framework for private and public funding of political parties.

“This legislation has been a long time coming and fills a crucial gap in the electoral democracy process by shedding light on the sources and uses of funding by political parties.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.