Capetonians advised to boil discoloured water before drinking

The City of Cape Town has advised residents to boil discoloured water before drinking it.

This after the city issued a statement on Monday advising residents that water in the distribution system was currently discoloured over a large part of the eastern, central and southern suburbs.

The city said the discolouration was due to a process control fault at the Faure Water Treatment Plant.

”As a safety precaution, residents are advised to boil the water before drinking especially if it appears discoloured.

“We are now feeding the affected areas of the network from Blackheath Reservoir and the situation is anticipated to normalise over the next few days.

“The City is working on resolving the problem as soon as possible, and would like to apologise for any inconvenience.”

It was reported that the city has said that tests show that the discoloured water did not pose a health risk.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

