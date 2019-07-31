South Africa 31.7.2019 03:34 pm

Capetonians advised to boil discoloured water before drinking

Citizen reporter
Dirty brown water running into a white sink. Looks very unhealthy,

Dirty brown water running into a white sink. Looks very unhealthy,

The city says the discolouration is due to a process control fault at the Faure Water Treatment Plant.

The City of Cape Town has advised residents to boil discoloured water before drinking it.

This after the city issued a statement on Monday advising residents that water in the distribution system was currently discoloured over a large part of the eastern, central and southern suburbs.

The city said the discolouration was due to a process control fault at the Faure Water Treatment Plant.

”As a safety precaution, residents are advised to boil the water before drinking especially if it appears discoloured.

“We are now feeding the affected areas of the network from Blackheath Reservoir and the situation is anticipated to normalise over the next few days.

“The City is working on resolving the problem as soon as possible, and would like to apologise for any inconvenience.”

It was reported that the city has said that tests show that the discoloured water did not pose a health risk.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Hammanskraal residents to finally receive clean water 22.7.2019
Water to be restored in Limpopo’s Mopani district 16.7.2019
City of Cape Town water consumption increases by 28m litres per day 15.7.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition