Jabu Mabuza appointed acting Eskom CEO

Eskom chairperson Jabu Mabuza has been appointed as the acting chief executive at the power utility.

Mabuza’s appointment as the interim executive chairperson for Eskom was announced in a statement by the minister of public enterprises, Pravin Gordhan.

Mabuza’s appointment comes after Phakamani Hadebe’s recent resignation from the position.

Gordhan said in the statement he has informed the power utility’s annual general meeting (AGM) of his decision to appoint Mabuza as the interim executive chair for Eskom and its acting CEO.

Mabuza will assume the duty of the group chief executive officer for Eskom when Hadebe vacates office on July 31.

“Within the three-month period during which Mr Mabuza will be the executive Chairman and Acting CEO, the Eskom board will conclude the process of identifying a suitable candidate to become the next Eskom GCEO.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

