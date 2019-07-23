Empty train hijacked in KZN, taken for a joyride – report

An empty train was reportedly hijacked in KZN and taken for a 12km joyride at the weekend.

IOL reports that it is alleged the commuter train was stolen from a depot by two suspects who then drove the train for a distance of 12km.

The two suspects reportedly jumped out of the train once it stopped and ran from security guards and into a nearby forest.

The spokesperson of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) Zama Nomnganga told the publication that investigations into the incident were highly sensitive and details could not be revealed at this stage.

Nomnganga said the train had been running when the two suspects allegedly stole it.

The Prasa spokesperson condemned the incident, saying it was irresponsible of the two suspects.

Nomnganga added that the incident had raised concerns over security.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.