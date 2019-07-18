Gungubele: Debating with you Malema is a waste of time

Former deputy finance minister Mondli Gungubele has said that debating Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema “is a waste of time because I don’t know what you stand for”.

Gungubele was speaking in parliament on Wednesday during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2019 presidency budget vote.

The African National Congress (ANC) MP accused Malema of leading a cult, with EFF members singing their leader’s song, dancing to his dance, jiving to his jive, walking his walk and even attending “the party you attend”.

“That’s why they call one of your guys the ‘Ice Boy’ because they carry water for you,” Gungubele said in reference to the EFF’s national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

Today we reprimanded Dr Mbuyiseni “Ice Boy” Ndlozi for his irritating behavior in Parliament pic.twitter.com/TsS5Ln1pWL — sibusiso kula ANC MP (@AncKula) July 16, 2019

The former mayor of the Ekurhuleni Municipality said he found Malema’s comment that he was “intellectually challenged” humorous.

“What I’ve realised is that debating with you, honourable Malema is a waste of time because I don’t know what you stand for,” Gungubele said.

Gungubele made an example that had he left the country at the time when the EFF leader was defending the minister of public enterprises, Pravin Gordhan, who was the minister of finance at the time. He said had he not returned to South Africa, he would have spoken about Malema “on that basis” and would have been “shocked when I come some months ago and see you [taking] a different position”.

The ANC MP noted that Malema had also changed his “position” on the public protector.

“The point is your weakness, … [is that] you’ve got no sense of self-contradiction and that is a serious problem.

“A leader who does not have a sense of self contradiction is a very dangerous leader.

Mondli- “Anything that puts money in your pocket, is your position”. He thoroughly dealt with the cult leader. pic.twitter.com/yIAC7hA1hB — Olwethu Sipuka (@osipuka) July 18, 2019

“There’s was a time you praised me … [when Gungubele was mayor] … suddenly today I’m intellectually challenged,” the former deputy finance minister said.

Gungubele added that his “conviction” about the EFF leader is that “anything that gratifies” Malema is his “position”.

“Anything that speaks about you is your position. Anything that puts something in your pocket is your position, that’s it,” Gungubele said.

Watch the full budge vote below:

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

