SA Reserve Bank is offering bursaries to matriculants

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) is offering bursaries to Grade 12 learners from previously disadvantaged backgrounds.

The bank said this was part of addressing the country’s severe skills shortage and that the purpose of the bursary was to assist “financially needy” learners who obtained good matric results and wished to study in fields relevant to the SARB.

These studies include Economics, Actuarial Sciences, Mathematical Statistics, Information Technology, Finance, Law and Accounting, and exclude, for example, Medicine, Dentistry, and Social Work.

The bank said the bursary was intended for undergraduate studies at a South African university on a full-time basis.

“A bursary will be granted from the first academic year and reviewed annually. Bursary holders need not reapply for the bursary each year. The total number of students and related bursary costs will be reviewed annually.

“The bank will provide students who are bank bursary-holders vacation work opportunities that are funded by the bank.”

The SARB said the following would be used as guidelines in the awarding of bursaries:

Bursaries will be awarded to students who obtain 70% in the June Matric/Grade 12 examinations with final awarding subject to final results and enrolment acceptance at a South African university.

Bursaries will be awarded to South African citizens only.

Only students who would not have the means of attending university, had it not been for a bursary, would be considered.

“The bank will have first right of refusal with regard to funded students, that is, bursary holders will be obliged to work for the bank after completion of their studies unless the bank chooses not to employ them.

“Students who choose not to work for the bank despite the bank offering them a position after completing their studies will be required to pay the full cost of the bursary back to the bank.”

The SARB said the closing date for submission of applications would be September 30 of each year.

Examination results, a university enrolment form (student number), and any other supporting documents must be submitted with the application form.

Applications must be posted to

Mr John Legoete

P.O. Box 30632

BRAAMFONTEIN

2017

Or fax: 086 609 7183

Or email: applications@careerwise.co.za

For online applications follow this link http://careerwise.co.za/applications/registrations/ and please use the following promotional code: SARB2020.

“Bursary holders will be required to submit their examination results before December 31 of each year, regardless of whether or not they will be awarded a bursary for the following year.

“Potential bursary students will be required to avail themselves to be interviewed and to be tested. Successful applicants(s) for the bursary will be expected to sign an agreement with the bank.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

