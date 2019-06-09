Police seek ‘lone woman’ who hired SABC hitmen

Police are said to be searching for a lone woman, who is alleged to have hired the three attackers who attempted to assassinate SABC Chief audit executive, Thamsanqa (Thami) Zikode on Friday night.

Zikode was involved in a shoot out shortly before 7.30pm, outside his home after his assailants followed him from work and attempted to kill him.

Numerous SABC sources say however that Zikode fired back, wounding one man, who was subsequently arrested, while his accomplices fled as Zikode stood by his car and fired after them. A getaway car was abandoned near South Gate.

In an interview yesterday SABC board chair Bongumusa Makhatini said that Zikode was at the head of a clean up at the institution, where he has led the internal audit department for the past 18 months.

“We have produced over one-hundred such reports that we have to follow through. We have to hold people accountable and Zikode is at the helm of driving that cleanup,” Makhatini said.

He added that he was convinced this attack on Zikode was related to the SEO’s attempts to uncover those who had benefitted from corruption at the organisation.

“He is not deterred. He is determined to continue with his work. He is fully committed and prepared to do this because it is the right thing to do,” added Makhatini.

