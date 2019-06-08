South Africa 8.6.2019 01:29 pm

Security guard trampled to death by elephant

Citizen reporter
Picture: Lowvelder

The man is believed to have been killed between 4 am and 4.30 am.

A mine security guard has been trampled to death at the Foskor mine in Phalaborwa with his colleague just metres away totally unaware of what was occurring.

The man, named as 45-year-old Eric Kgatla, is believed to have gone out to investigate noises when he happened upon an elephant. His body was discovered by a colleague who had been manning a watch post on the other side of the road, and who was himself investigating what he thought were, “elephant noises”.

“The other security [guard] heard sounds of an elephant, he went out to inspect the sound and upon arrival he found an elephant outside the guard house,” mine spokesperson Frans Mkhondo told News24 on Saturday.

“He phoned for help  … When security arrived, the elephant had disappeared and they found the deceased dead behind the guard house. He was trampled to death,” Mkhondo said.

Enca reporter Mike Appel tweeted a photo of the location showing the distance between the two guards.

