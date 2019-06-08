Public protector claims only God can remove her from office

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been slammed after she made claims in a speech to the SA Sheriff’s Society in Mpumalanga on Friday night, that she was placed in her position by God and that only God can remove her. The speech was live-tweeted on the account @PublicProtector, bringing it to the attention of the public.

In the speech which started off in congratulation to newly appointed sheriffs, Mkhwebane became increasingly vitriolic, claiming she had been subject to “the most unfair reporting in the media” and never received a “right of reply” on stories about her.

PP: I get subjected to the most unfair reporting in the media. — Public Protector SA (@PublicProtector) June 7, 2019

Seemingly addressing a specific incident, Mkwebane claimed her comments are often ignored for “word count considerations!!!”.

PP: Things have reached a point where even my comment- solicited ahead of publication of predetermined negative news stories- is not incorporated due to, I am told, word count considerations!!! — Public Protector SA (@PublicProtector) June 7, 2019

The Public Protector also claimed that her office was going through a testing time and was inundated with attacks on her, including that she was “a spy” and needed to be removed from office. She further lamented that the director-general had called her “an idiot” and journalists had allegedly described her as being “a moron”.

PP: I have had a Director General call me an “idiot”, journalists calling me a “moron” — Public Protector SA (@PublicProtector) June 7, 2019

It was, however, her claims at being divinely placed in her work that received the most attention.

Commenters repeatedly pointed out to the public protector that she had been appointed by the people of South Africa through parliament and was accountable to them rather than the higher power.

See this right here is why you're getting criticised left, right and centre. Ordained by god bullshit. You're a public servant. You're responsible to US. Ffs. — Rob AF. (Happy Pride Month! ✊????️‍????) (@RobForbesDJ) June 7, 2019

Hahahahaha ok, i think legalising weed has had an adverse affect on you. In case you have forgotten, you are A PUBLIC servant, A PUBLIC appointed representative of the PUBLIC. You serve at the PUBLICS behest and discretion, you soul sworn duty is to the PUBLIC. — NF (@fuhr_n) June 8, 2019

hate to break it to you but you're supposed serve the public first. it's even in your job title ???? — Das Kapital (@iamDasKapital) June 7, 2019

Numerous people mentioned that this tweet alone showed Mkhwebane was out of touch and unsuited for office.

You must be fired for this tweet alone — bongz (@bonganinge) June 7, 2019

Grand delusion, Ma'am. Grand delusion. — Clive Simpkins ????️ ✡️ ✝️ ☪️ ☸️ (@clivesimpkins) June 7, 2019

Goodness gracious me… I think that you should stop now…I think that you should use your own personal Twitter handle to share your unhappiness. The office does not deserve this kinda meltdown that you are displaying. — Setlogolo sa Bakwena (@MoroloED) June 8, 2019

At least one commentator had fun with the tweet, openly mocking the public protector’s claims.

God phoning Busisiwe about her new Public Protector position in 2016 pic.twitter.com/70L9SGYS7M — Freeze dried thot (@MARKsimum) June 7, 2019

The full thread can be found here:

PP: I know some of you may not be Christian but I strongly believe I was placed in this position by the God that I serve and I believe that only He can remove me if He is of the view that I have failed. — Public Protector SA (@PublicProtector) June 7, 2019

