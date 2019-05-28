WATCH: ‘You white people … I don’t like you,’ Ekurhuleni licensing department official tells client

The city of Ekurhuleni is investigating an alleged “racial attack” on a client at the Bedfordview Licensing Department, allegedly by one of its employees.

This comes after the video surfaced on social media showing an official at the licensing department allegedly racially attacking one of the clients.

One of the witnesses of the incident, Gavin Sharples, which reportedly took place on May 20, shared the video on his social media page and later posted a follow-up video in which he explains what he saw on the day and why he intervened as the matter unfolded.

In the initial video, the official in one instance is heard saying he does not like white people. Watch the video below:

Posted by Gavin Sharples on Monday, 20 May 2019

Sharples explained: “There was a guy being bullied. There was a young guy, a young man, being bullied racially and personally attacked, and I had to do something.”

In the video, Sharples explained that he later learnt through public outcry that the same official in the video had allegedly done this without any action being taken against them.

He further explained that part of his interventions included raising the official’s behaviour with his supervisor, contacting the South African Police Service and “insisting” they come on site, which he said they did. He further insisted a case be opened against the official.

“When I left, there was a case opened and he was confronted. Then there was an actual formal complaint lodged with the city of Ekurhuleni and with the Equality Court. I also have lodged a complaint with them and our attorneys are looking at some kind of a civil action that we can take,” Sharples said.

Watch the full video below:

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

ALSO READ: Adam Catzavelos’ crimen injuria case postponed

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.