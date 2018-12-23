; New York Times article blames ANC, not just Guptas, for state capture – The Citizen
 
South Africa 23.12.2018 12:34 pm

New York Times article blames ANC, not just Guptas, for state capture

Citizen reporter
Ajay and Atul Gupta. File photo

Ajay and Atul Gupta. File photo

The newspapers says political killings have led some to compare the party to the ‘mafia’.

US newspaper The New York Times has released a detailed piece on the rise and fall of the controversial Gupta family.

While the article is mainly about the Guptas, and certainly doesn’t let the family off the hook regarding its alleged corruption, it also takes aim at the ANC, writing that “the main agent of corruption was the party itself”.

According to the article, while the ANC has since tried to distance itself from the Gupta brothers, their story is also “the story of South Africa under the ANC”.

The article goes on to list some of the party’s alleged crimes.

The party has siphoned off tens of billions of dollars meant to help “their most loyal supporters, poor black South Africans”, has “crippled government agencies” and has earned comparisons to the “mafia” for “assassinating fellow party members” to cover up corruption, the publication alleges.

The article also says that some of the South Africa’s “new leaders” who promised a “new chapter” after former president Jacob Zuma’s departure have “pocketed money meant for basic services, like schools”.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane took to Twitter to say he’d read the piece, saying he hopes the SA media have the “courage” to cover the ANC in a similar way.

“I read this piece today. It’s a reminder of a system of corruption that has become the ANC. I do hope that arrests are made of the syndicate that has captured our nation. We need change and I hope our media have the courage to report with such exposition,” he said.

The full article, which has at its centre a temple in India built by the family that is being investigated by the Indian authorities amid allegations that it is being used as a front for money laundering, can be read here.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Land reform to take centre stage in 2019 elections  22.12.2018
Western Cape ANC calls for Zille to step down as premier 22.12.2018
Zuma will lose presidential benefits if he accepts MP nomination 22.12.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.