South Africa 19.12.2018 05:37 pm

Get your 2018 matric results from The Citizen

Citizen reporter
Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

The Citizen’s website will be making the results available electronically this year.

Matric students in government schools from all over South Africa will receive their results on 4 January next year.

Minister Angie Motshekga will announce the provincial and national results of the 2018 National Senior Certificate (NSC) on the evening of Thursday, 3 January 2019.

The department of basic education has given candidates a number of options to track and receive their results, and The Citizen will be making them available on this website, so check in then.

The newspaper will not be publishing any results in the paper this year, as a result.

