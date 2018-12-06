 
UPDATE: Police investigating case of man shot in Joburg CBD

Gopolang Chawane

Police have launched a manhunt for the culprits who gunned down a man in broad daylight on Wednesday.

The police have confirmed that a murder docket is being investigated after a man was fatally shot in Johannesburg CBD on Wednesday.

Booysens police spokesperson Captain Lorraine van Emmerik told The Citizen the incident happened on Commissioner Street in Johannesburg.

She said police were investigating and no arrests had yet been made.

The brutal video of the man shot surfaced on social media yesterday.

Details of the shooting are still unclear but the video shows two men running after the victim before shooting him at close range.

Shop owners can be seen running from the apparent conflict.

The victim somehow trips on the pavement and falls. The assailants then shoot him and flee.

After being shot, the victim is hit with a brick.

Both culprits were wearing hoodies as they fled the scene.

