Heavy rain and flooding in the Western Cape

The South African Weather Service warned of heavy rain and flooding over the Cape Metropole, Overberg, and southwestern Cape Winelands of the Western Cape from Thursday evening to Friday morning.

WARNING: Heavy rain and flooding 06/12/18 22h00 – 07/12/18 08h00

Heavy rain and flooding expected over the Cape Metropole, Overberg and south-western Cape Winelands of the Western Cape overnight (6/12/2018) into tomorrow morning (Friday 7/12/2018). — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 6, 2018

The service forecast a rainfall probability of 60% on Thursday with an 80% chance of rainfall for Friday.

The forecast heavy rains come as a cold front is expected to hit the province on Thursday night.

The maximum forecast temperatures for Thursday is 20° with the minimum 15°, while 19° is the maximum forecast for Friday with 15° minimum.

A steady incline in temperatures is expected from Saturday with the maximum forecast at 21° with the temperature expected to get to as high as 23° by Sunday.

The service also predicted 6-metre sea swells caused by strong winds.

The warning the service issued would be particularly important to Cape Flats residents in the low-lying areas.

The Cape Town Disaster Risk Management Centre could be activated should flooding occur.

