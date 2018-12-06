 
South Africa 6.12.2018 03:47 pm

Nelson Mandela statue unveiled in China museum

Citizen reporter
Picture: Minister Nathi Mthethwa on Twitter

South Africans are, however, unimpressed and on social media say China may also have a ‘Rasta’ problem.

Straight from the Global Citizen Festival in honour of former president Nelson Mandela, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa travelled to China to unveil the “Statue of a Statesman” also honouring Madiba.

“It was a great honour to be at the JinTai Art Museum in Chaoyang Park, to unveil the ‘Statue of a Statesman’, our beloved Madiba – a man whose life and sacrifice set an example of honour for the whole world.”

The minister further sent a special thank you message to the artist and curator of the JinTai Art Museum, who sculpted it.

But South Africans on social media say China may have a “Rasta” problem on their hands, saying the statue looks nothing like the former president.

Twitter user @IamSiba_B said there was no way the minister did not laugh at the statue in private, while @Bafo said: “The Utatako crew needs to investigate this because we don’t recognise this tata, we need a DNA test done between SA and this tata.”

Others said the artist may have sculpted the statue based on Rasta’s paintings of Madiba.

