Shocking state of facilities at local taxi ranks

The Boksburg Taxi Rank, which has been in existence for decades, is in a deplorable condition in terms of the infrastructure and toilets, Boksburg Advertiser reports.

According to Naledi Maphela, who has been working as a cleaner at the rank for six years, the condition of the toilets is shocking.

“Due to poor functionality of the toilets, such as flushing, it becomes a difficult task to clean the facilities.”

Mzwakhe Mthembu, one of the taxi drivers, said the conditions of the ablution facilities were unhygienic but they were using them because they had no alternative places to go.

“We work at this taxi rank from 6am to 5pm, this is our office, but we can’t work in such conditions. If the toilets can be fixed and thoroughly cleaned we will be happy,” Mthembu said.

Agripha Moloi, rank manager, said the carports were damaged due to heavy winds, which left a bad impression of the general state of the infrastructure.

East Rand Mall Taxi Rank

Commuters have praised the East Rand Mall rank for its cleanliness but agreed the ablution facilities left much to the imagination.

The premises on which the rank is located, which has been in existence since 2009, is owned by the mall.

“Other problems are the potholes around the taxi rank, while we would also love it if more shade could be added for commuters,” Makuwa said.

Reiger Park Taxi Rank

In Reiger Park, the situation is dire.

The Advertiser witnessed there was no water supply or electricity, while toilets were non-existent.

According to residents, the cubicles, urinals, and cisterns were stolen a few years ago.

The place has also been turned into accommodation for homeless people who have taken advantage of the toilet facility.

According to a young man, who asked to remain anonymous, he has been living inside the ablution facility since 2014.

“Four men are living here. When we came here the toilets were already stolen. Now we help clean the rank. During the weekends this place is turned into a park where people drink and leave their alcohol bottles.”

Rank manager Jeffrey Shabangu said when nature calls they either go to their houses or go to the houses opposite the taxi rank.

Ramaphosa Taxi Rank

The R18-million Ramaphosa taxi rank, which was officially opened in 2015, is still in a good state although there were a few concerns raised by the cleaners and rank manager.

Dustbins are not collected regularly and some of the toilets are not flushing properly.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.