Alleged robbers severely beaten in Boksburg CBD mob justice

The two men reportedly robbed a woman of her money moments after she withdrew it from one of the ATMs located inside Boxer Store on Leeuwpoort Street, Boksburg CBD, Boksburg Advertiser reports.

According to the Boksburg SAPS spokesperson, Const Ntsako Ledwaba, the woman told the police that as she was taking her cash from the ATM, the pair advanced, grabbed the money and tried to flee the scene.

The victim screamed for help, which alerted nearby people who then came to her aid.

The suspects were seen jumping into a waiting getaway car, before one of the motorists who witnessed what was happening used his vehicle to block the suspects’ car.

It was at that time that the group of citizens managed to grab hold of the suspects before they could run away.

A video clip shows the suspects being repeatedly battered, kicked, slapped, whipped, and pelted with all sorts of objects. They were also stripped naked.

The pair reportedly sustained multiple fractures, cuts, abrasions, and bruises all over their bodies. The police eventually arrived and spared the suspects’ lives.

Both suspects were arrested and charged with common robbery. One of them was admitted to hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The Boksburg police, however, condemned the attack on the suspects, and have warned residents not to take the law into their own hands.

