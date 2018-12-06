New shacks torn down in Brakpan

In an effort to prevent further illegal land invasions in Plastic City, the EMPD held a by-law enforcement operation in the informal settlement last week, Brakpan Herald reports.

The operation was conducted on Thursday morning and saw the removal of newly erected structures.

Brandon Pretorius, DA ward councillor for the area, welcomed the operation and told the Herald the EMPD removed approximately 30 new structures.

He explained the operation was a result of an increase in reports from Brakpan residents about further invasions in the settlement.

“It is high time the municipality acts on the illegal invasions as it has been made clear that the area is not suitable for living,” he said.

“The number of new structures erected over the last few months would definitely be more than the 30 which were removed.

“The illegal activities within and around the settlement have also taken a turn for the worse as the municipality has not done much to try to prevent these activities.”

Pretorius believed the city of Ekurhuleni needed to send a clear message that more illegal invasions would not be tolerated.

“Taking into consideration that the area has tested positive for dolomite it would be better for the occupants to be moved to a more suitable area.

“The road running parallel with the settlement recently collapsed due to illegal mining.

“This poses a danger to all using the road, as well as the occupants of the settlement because the grounds they are living on could collapse at any moment.

“The ongoing illegal invasion of land needs to be dealt with immediately.”

He added the municipality had to start taking responsibility for the situation to prevent further invasions and also do more to clamp down on all other illegal activities within the settlement.

