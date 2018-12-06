 
Fourth SABC board member resigns

Gopolang Chawane and Citizen reporter
A fourth board member, Mathatha Tsedu has resigned. Image: CharlBlignaut/Twitter

Another resignation has been confirmed due to an alleged breakdown in relations between the SABC and the new communications minister.

Mathatha Tsedu is now the fourth SABC board member to have resigned, following Krish Naidoo’s resignation which was confirmed on Thursday.

Naidoo’s resignation followed two other SABC board members, John Mattison and Khanyisile Kweyama.

Naidoo’s resignation stemmed from a breakdown in relations between the board and newly appointed Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams who was reportedly trying to prevent the broadcaster from going through with retrenchments.

The SABC announced just over a month ago that due to its financial woes, it envisaged 981 employees and 1200 freelancers would possibly be retrenched as a result of the restructuring across all the business units and operations of the broadcaster.

Ndabeni-Abrahams is battling the board over the retrenchments of permanent and freelance staff at the public broadcaster.

