Stage 2 Eskom load shedding to kick in from 9am to 10pm again today

On Wednesday night, power utility Eskom warned South Africans that the risk of Stage 2 rotational load shedding would remain high for Thursday.
On Thursday morning, the utility confirmed what has now become a routine occurrence.
#PowerAlert : #Eskom will implement stage 2 #loadshedding today from 09:00 to 22:00 due to a shortage of capacity. We apologise for the inconvenience. @CityPowerJhb @City_Ekurhuleni @CityofCT @CityofJoburgZA @eThekwiniM @CityTshwane @TrafficSA
— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 6, 2018
#PowerAlert 1 : #Eskom to implement Stage 2 rotational #loadshedding at 09:00. @CityPowerJhb @City_Ekurhuleni @CityofCT @CityofJoburgZA @eThekwiniM @CityTshwane @TrafficSA pic.twitter.com/OANeyZkHOS
— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 6, 2018
There were reports and hopes that the power utility would be able to scale down to Stage 1 after doing maintenance work for days. However, that was overly hopeful.
Eskom stops loadshedding for today, but the risk of Stage 2 rotational loadshedding remains high for tomorrow @CityPowerJhb @City_Ekurhuleni @CityofJoburgZA @eNCA @SABCNewsOnline @IOL pic.twitter.com/xJw8mdGNlZ
— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 5, 2018
Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said on Tuesday that the situation is only likely to improve from Friday as a number of power generating units have remained out of service.
Eskom also released a statement dismissing social media rumours that the power would be out all day in any area of the country.
Notice to correct misleading information. @KhuluPhasiwe @IOL @ewnreporter @News24 @TimesLIVE @kedikatso pic.twitter.com/Q7AqHEzUCU
— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 5, 2018
Check your local load shedding schedules or check Eskom’s website if you are a direct customer.
UPDATE: Stage 2 loadshedding was cancelled at 21:30 this evening. The power system is expected to remain constrained for the remaining part of this week, with continued implementation of loadshedding. https://t.co/BmCAP9JUUh
— Eskom Spokesperson (@KhuluPhasiwe) December 5, 2018
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.