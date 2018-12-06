 
Stage 2 Eskom load shedding to kick in from 9am to 10pm again today

Citizen reporter
The power utility continues to face supply challenges, with hope that we could return to Stage 1 today being misplaced.

On Wednesday night, power utility Eskom warned South Africans that the risk of Stage 2 rotational load shedding would remain high for Thursday.

On Thursday morning, the utility confirmed what has now become a routine occurrence.

There were reports and hopes that the power utility would be able to scale down to Stage 1 after doing maintenance work for days. However, that was overly hopeful.

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said on Tuesday that the situation is only likely to improve from Friday as a number of power generating units have remained out of service.

Eskom also released a statement dismissing social media rumours that the power would be out all day in any area of the country.

Check your local load shedding schedules or check Eskom’s website if you are a direct customer.

