No electricity all day tomorrow? Eskom says don’t believe it

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said on Wednesday that no one should believe messages doing the rounds on social media alleging there won’t be electricity tomorrow for the whole day.

He said it was fake news and, where load shedding became a necessity, the power utility and municipalities countrywide would implement it for a maximum of four hours per area.

He said electricity users could call 0860037566 for any further information on the issue.

ALERT: A message doing the rounds on social media alleging that there won't be electricity tomorrow for the whole day is fake news. Where loadshedding becomes a necessity, usually Eskom & municipalities implement it for a maximum of 4 hours per area. If in doubt, call 0860037566. — Eskom Spokesperson (@KhuluPhasiwe) December 5, 2018

It had earlier been reported that Eskom may soon be able to scale back to Stage 1 load shedding after having to resort to Stage 2 for most of this week.

The utility began to ration the power supply this morning at 9am, and is likely to continue to do so until 10pm tonight.

