No electricity all day tomorrow? Eskom says don’t believe it

Picture: iStock

Social media users have reportedly been sharing ‘fake news’ about how tomorrow will be an extra-dark day.

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said on Wednesday that no one should believe messages doing the rounds on social media alleging there won’t be electricity tomorrow for the whole day.

He said it was fake news and, where load shedding became a necessity, the power utility and municipalities countrywide would implement it for a maximum of four hours per area.

He said electricity users could call 0860037566 for any further information on the issue.

It had earlier been reported that Eskom may soon be able to scale back to Stage 1 load shedding after having to resort to Stage 2 for most of this week.

The utility began to ration the power supply this morning at 9am, and is likely to continue to do so until 10pm tonight.

