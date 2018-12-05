WARNING explicit footage: Man shot in Joburg CBD

A brutal video of a man being shot allegedly in Johannesburg CBD has surfaced on social media.

Details of the shooting are still unclear but the video shows two men running after the victim before shooting him at close range.

Shop owners can be seen running from the apparent conflict.

The victim somehow trips on the pavement and falls. The assailants then shoot him and flee.

After being shot, the victim is then hit with a brick.

Both culprits are wearing hoodies as they flee the scene.

It is still unclear if the victim was killed. He can be seen motionless in the video after the shooting.

(Compiled by Gopolang Chawane)

MURDERED IN BROAD DAYLIGHT : COMMISSIONER CNR GOUD STR. JHB CBD. GP. pic.twitter.com/zSAWjUm4v4 — REZA (@crimeairnetwork) December 5, 2018

