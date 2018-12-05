KZN mother stabbed in front of kids

Seven days into 16 Days of Activism, a mother of three was stabbed to death in front of her children.

The 29-year old woman is said to have been travelling to board the bus headed from Nongoma to Vryheid on Saturday morning when the incident occurred, reports Vryheid Herald.

She was reportedly in the company of her two children and her sister, who was with her own child, when they were stopped by the father of her children along the way.

He is said to have asked to speak to her and when she said that he could talk, he allegedly dragged her to a nearby wattle forest where he started assaulting her with his fists.

The sister apparently ran to a nearby house to ask for help, and upon her return, found the victim lying on the ground in a pool of blood.

She was informed by her sister’s children that she had been stabbed in the chest and had died on the spot.

The woman was found with 12 stab wounds.

The man is still at large and the police are looking for any information that could lead to his arrest.

