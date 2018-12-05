NCOP adopts committee’s report on land expropriation without compensation

The National Council of Provinces on Wednesday adopted a report recommending that section 25 of the Constitution should be changed to explicitly provide for land expropriation without compensation.

On Tuesday, the National Assembly adopted the same report compiled by the Constitutional Review Committee, with 209 MPs voting yes for its adoption and 91 opposing, following a robust debate in the House.

According to a statement issued by parliament, now that the report has been adopted by the NCOP, a Bill may be introduced.

Introduction of such a Bill would follow procedures in Section 74 of the Constitution and the rules of parliament.

Only the Executive, a committee of the National Assembly, or an individual member of the National Assembly can introduce a Constitutional Amendment Bill in the National Assembly. A joint committee, even the Constitutional Review Committee, cannot.

Details of the Bill would have to be published in the Government Gazette at least 30 days before it is introduced. This is to allow for public comment. The Bill must also be submitted to the nine provincial legislatures.

When the Bill is introduced, the member of the Executive, member of the National Assembly, or National Assembly committee introducing the Bill must submit any written comments on it to the speaker of the National Assembly and the chairperson of the National Council of Provinces. These written comments are tabled in parliamentary papers, which are published and accessible to the public.

Once introduced, the Bill must be referred to a particular parliamentary committee of the National Assembly. That committee must then consider the Bill according to the rules for Bills in general. Public participation (public hearings and calls for submissions, for example) is a key feature of these rules.

The National Assembly may consider and vote on the Bill only after 30 days at least have passed since its introduction. For the National Assembly to pass a Bill seeking to amend a section of the Constitution’s Bill of Rights, at least two-thirds of National Assembly members must support it.

If this happens, the Bill would go to the National Council of Provinces. The National Council of Provinces chairperson must then refer it to a relevant council committee and to the provincial legislatures. According to the council’s rules, such a Bill must be dealt with in a way which ensures provinces have enough time to consider it. The National Council of Provinces can only pass such a Bill if at least six provinces support it.

